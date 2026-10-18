Durga Puja turns pandal-packed Guwahati into open-air gallery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has turned into an expansive open-air gallery this Durga Puja, with more than 500 public and private pujas across the city showcasing elaborate pandals inspired by temples, mythology, nature, industry and contemporary social concerns. From a coal mine and a jungle to a replica inspired by Thailand's museum architecture and a pandal accessible only by boat, the city's celebrations have emerged as a blend of religious devotion and artistic experimentation.

With the main Maha Saptami rituals scheduled for Sunday, October 18, following Maha Shashthi on Friday, pandal-hopping has already gathered momentum. Organisers expect large crowds over the weekend and during Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, as families make their way across the city to explore the varied themes.

Temple replicas remain a major attraction this year. At Latasil Field, the golden jubilee Durga Puja committee has modelled its pandal on the Kedarnath Temple, with artists from Alipurduar constructing the structure and artisans from West Bengal crafting the clay idol. Puppet shows and traditional drumming have added to the festive experience.

The Kamakhya Colony puja in Adabari has recreated the Puri Jagannath Temple, while Pandu New Colony features a replica of the Ram Temple alongside a 3D show. At the Railway Traffic Colony in Panbazar, the Dashavatar theme brings the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu to life.

The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has taken an unconventional approach by creating a water-based pandal themed on Naglok, the mythical kingdom of snakes. Described as Guwahati's first water-based pandal, the installation requires devotees to travel by boat to reach the idol. Its entrance features a Shivling beneath a waterfall, while sculptures of the Naag Devtas greet visitors inside.

Another major attraction is the 35-foot idol of Maa Durga at Shani Mandir in Bhaskarnagar. The same locality also features a Narasimha-themed pandal. In Pandu, the 78th-year Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja has drawn attention with a modern pandal inspired by a museum in Thailand, housing a 19-foot idol.

Several committees have turned to nature and familiar cultural narratives. Sishuran Choudhary Path South Colony in Kahilipara has combined Maa Durga with The Jungle Book, appealing particularly to children, while Maligaon Kalibari near Gate No. 1 has adopted a jungle theme. Bishnupur Bimalanagar has chosen Kishkindha, the mythical monkey kingdom from the Ramayana, while Kamakhya Colony in Pandu has created a dreamland under the theme Swapna Lok.

Industry and agricultural traditions have also found space in the celebrations. The Ganesh Pathar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has recreated a coal mine, while Pandu Riverside Sporting Club has opted for a tea garden theme reflecting Assam's tea industry. In Subash Nagar, Pandu, Nabanna Utsav celebrates the harvest tradition, while artisans in Chatribari have crafted Maa Durga from grain.

Alongside mythology and artistic spectacle, some pandals have chosen themes highlighting national identity and pressing social concerns. BBC Colony in Pandu has adopted the theme "Vande Mataram - Bharat Gaurav", marking 150 years of the national song while also paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg. At Athgaon Pukhuripar, the Assam floods theme draws attention to the recurring monsoon crisis, while Geetanagar's 51st-year pandal focuses on floods that affected Nepal and Upper Assam.

Pandu also offers a Sai Baba-themed pandal at Tarun Sangha Club, adding to the diversity of religious representations across the city.

The festive atmosphere has extended beyond the pandals, with markets witnessing heavy footfall as families shop for last-minute essentials. Clear skies, blooming kash flowers and the autumn chill have further heightened the seasonal mood.

As the celebrations progress towards Vijayadashami on October 21, Guwahati's pandals are offering visitors more than traditional worship, turning the festival into a citywide showcase of faith, craftsmanship, cultural memory and contemporary concerns.

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