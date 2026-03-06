DYFI Accuses Assam Govt of Deliberately Suppressing APSC Scam Inquiry Report

The Assam State Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has levelled serious allegations against the state government over its handling of the Judicial Inquiry Commission report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, accusing the ruling BJP of deliberately suppressing findings that should have been made public years ago.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, DYFI State Secretary Nirangkush Nath alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma intentionally delayed releasing the report of the commission headed by former Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, which investigated the massive APSC "cash-for-job" scam.

