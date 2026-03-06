DYFI Accuses Assam Govt of Deliberately Suppressing APSC Scam Inquiry Report

The Assam State Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has levelled serious allegations against the state government over its handling of the Judicial Inquiry Commission report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, accusing the ruling BJP of deliberately suppressing findings that should have been made public years ago.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, DYFI State Secretary Nirangkush Nath alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma intentionally delayed releasing the report of the commission headed by former Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, which investigated the massive APSC "cash-for-job" scam.
Also Read: Digboi celebrates four top ranks in APSC CCE 2024
Nath said the delay amounts to a violation of Section 3(4) of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, which requires the inquiry report along with an Action Taken Report (ATR) to be placed before the Legislative Assembly within six months of submission.
According to DYFI, the report was withheld for nearly three years. While a portion of the report was released earlier, the government has only recently presented a limited ATR in the Assam Legislative Assembly — far short of full compliance, the organisation claimed.
Nath alleged that the BJP government's conduct reveals a stark contradiction — publicly championing transparent recruitment while allegedly attempting to shield those implicated in one of the state's most significant recruitment corruption cases.
"This reflects the double standards of the BJP government," Nath said, pointing to the gap between the ruling party's stated commitment to clean governance and its handling of the APSC scam inquiry.
DYFI also raised concerns about the conduct of some gazetted officers who were suspended after allegedly securing their government appointments through unfair means in the scam.
Nath alleged that these officers are now attempting to mislead the court by concealing crucial facts and challenging the legality of the Inquiry Commission report itself.
The organisation has called on the Assam government's legal representatives to strongly contest such petitions and seek their dismissal, while also urging the court to impose heavy costs on petitioners found to be concealing material facts.
More broadly, DYFI has demanded full transparency and firm action against all individuals found to be involved in the APSC recruitment scam.