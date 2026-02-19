Digboi celebrates four top ranks in APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride to Digboi and the entire Tinsukia district, four outstanding candidates from the town have secured top ranks in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The APSC CCE is the most prestigious state-level civil services examination in Assam. Conducted in multiple stages - Preliminary, Mains (written), and Personality Test - the exam recruits officers into key administrative services, including Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), Assam Finance Service (AFS), and Assam Industrial Service (AIS). Every year, thousands of aspirants compete for a limited number of coveted posts, making success in this examination a matter of exceptional merit and perseverance.

Amid intense statewide competition, Digboi's young achievers have carved out a distinct place for themselves in the final merit list. Violina Bora, daughter of Pavitra Bora and Beenapani Saikia Bora of Ramnagar, secured an impressive 39th rank in the Assam Civil Service (ACS). Her success reflects years of disciplined preparation and unwavering dedication to public service.

Equally commendable is Basant Kumar Dhadumia, son of Pankaj Dhadumia and Deepa Dhadumia of Borbil No. 3, who secured the 17th rank in the Assam Police Service (APS), marking a significant milestone in his academic and professional journey. Adding to the town's laurels, Anirban Barua, son of Dulal Barua and Bandana Barua of Itabhata, obtained the 28th rank in the Assam Financial Service (AFS), a highly competitive cadre entrusted with the state's financial administration.

Further strengthening Digboi's representation in the state services, Rituraj Hazarika, son of Hargobind Hazarika and Anjali Hazarika of Borbil No. 3, secured the 18th rank in the Assam Industrial Service (AIS), demonstrating remarkable academic excellence.

The simultaneous success of four candidates from the same town in one of Assam's toughest examinations has sparked celebrations across Digboi. Residents, educators, and social organizations have lauded the achievers, describing their accomplishments as a defining moment for the locality.

Their achievements not only elevate their respective families but also position Digboi as a growing hub of academic excellence within Tinsukia district. Above all, their success stands as a powerful inspiration for aspiring youth across Upper Assam, reaffirming that determination, resilience, and focused preparation can lead to the highest echelons of public service.

Also Read: Assam: APSC re-declares CCE 2024 results after brief cancellation over reservation issue