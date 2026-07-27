DYFI, AIYF demand withdrawal of cases against Assam protesters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committees of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Sunday demanded the immediate withdrawal of criminal cases registered against youths who participated in solidarity protests across the state seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and expressing support for social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

In a joint statement, the organisations expressed concern over the registration of non-bailable cases against several protesters who had taken part in demonstrations in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

According to the statement, cases have been registered against six youths from Guwahati, including Chinmoy Deka and Mustahid Ahmed, who participated in an SFI-organised satyagraha at Chachal and were allegedly booked while returning from the protest site. It also named Biranchi Bora of Nagaon and three youths from Laluk in Lakhimpur district among those facing criminal cases.

The organisations said one of the key outcomes of the recent discussions between representatives of the Delhi protest movement and the Central Government was a decision to withdraw cases registered against protesters who had participated in the agitation in Delhi and other parts of the country.

However, they alleged that despite the announcement, the Assam Police had not withdrawn the cases registered against protesters in the state.

Describing the continued prosecution of the demonstrators as being contrary to the understanding reached between the Central Government and the protest leaders, the DYFI and AIYF urged the authorities to immediately withdraw all cases filed against the protesters.

Also Read: Assam: Students protest against NEET paper leak in Doomdooma