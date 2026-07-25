Assam: Students protest against NEET paper leak in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Students from different educational institutions staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in the heart of the town on Wednesday and Friday against the NEET paper leak. While extending support to the peaceful agitators at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, they condemned the police atrocities on the students and demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who they said, instead of discussing the matter with the students, chose to keep mum. He has not shown the type of accountability that he should have shown as an Education Minister, they alleged.

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