E-rickshaw woes in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although e-rickshaws have been a very useful mode of transport, especially in the small bylanes and far-flung localities of the city, their increasing number has become a major cause of concern, both for pedestrians as well as drivers. The number of such vehicles is increasing rapidly. Also, there aren’t any technical or driving tests necessary to operate such vehicles. These slow-moving vehicles are usually operated by people who do not have any previous experience driving commercial vehicles on key roads; hence, they often engage in what may be called risky road behaviour, like changing lanes without warning or coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road. These incidents often lead to accidents and, sometimes, injuries.

With their growing number, these vehicles often clog important roads by either stopping or moving very slowly, thus increasing the traffic woes. Such problems are often noticed at several key locations in the city, including Beltola, near Rajdhani Masjid, Lal Ganesh, Ganeshguri, GMCH, Fancy Bazar, and Shantipur.

E-rickshaws are small battery-powered, eclectic motor-operated vehicles with a very light chassis and a capacity for 2-4 passengers. But they are often seen carrying up to six people. This is not only hazardous for the driver and the passengers but also for people on the road.

