E-rickshaw distributed to differently-abled persons in Kokrajhar district under “Manav Seva Mission” scheme

KOKRAJHAR: A ceremonial distribution of e-rickshaw to differently-abled persons of BTR under the scheme “Manav Seva Mission” was organized at Dimalgaon in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. Organized by department of Women and Child Development, BTC, of a total 60 beneficiaries from Kokrajhar, Chirang and Tamulpur districts were ceremonially distributed.

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, Executive Members Gautam Das and Reoreoa Narzihary attended the programme and handed over the keys to the beneficiaries.

Executive Member incharge of Social Welfare department Gautam Das said through the scheme, the Council aimed to extend support and lend a helping hand to the differently abled persons by providing them with better opportunities for their economic and social development.

He said the scheme will not only help them become self-reliant but also aid in the reduction of poverty and unemployment in the region.

