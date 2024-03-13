Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Northeast India

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An earthquake with an intensity of 4 on the Richter Scale hit the northeastern region of the country on the afternoon of Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was located in Meghalaya, and the tremors were felt in the neighbouring states as well. The National Centre for Seismology mentioned that "an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on March 12, 2024, at 14:27:53 IST, lat: 25.70 and long: 90.26, depth: 5 km, location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India." There were no reports of any damage or loss.

