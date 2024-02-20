Manipur: 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Churachandpur

CHURACHANDPUR: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale in Manipur's Churachandpur on Tuesday morning.

The NCS informed that the quake occurred at 9.10 am this morning.

The NCS took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal more information on this earthquake.

