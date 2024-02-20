Manipur: 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Churachandpur

CHURACHANDPUR: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale in Manipur's Churachandpur on Tuesday morning.
The NCS informed that the quake occurred at 9.10 am this morning.
The NCS took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal more information on this earthquake.
It reported an earthquake having a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale on 20 February 2024 at 09:10:06 IST.
The epicentre was located at latitude 24.05 and longitude 93.67, with a depth of 32 Km in Churachandpur, Manipur, India.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Kamrup district of Assam. The epicentre was traced to a location 3 km away in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.
Reportedly, tremors from these seismic activities were also experienced in parts of Bangladesh and Bhutan as well.
Meanwhile, in a related development, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh on the morning of February 3, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 10:11 am. The depth of the quake was recorded at 60 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-02-2024, 10:11:01 IST, Lat: 36.77 & Long: 97.17, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 975km N of Pangin,” read a post on the official handle of the NCS.
Notably, one of the most earthquake prone zones of India is the North-eastern part of the country. The primary reason of this high
seismicity in North East India is its unique placement of tectonic plates and their interactions.
This region comprising of Shillong Plateau, Mikir hills, Assam valley, Tripura fold belt and the Bengal basin (Bangladesh) is jawed in 3-ways between the three tectonic arcs, the Himalayan arc to the north, Eastern Himalayas Syntaxis (Assam Syntaxis) to the east , the Indo-Burma arc to the south east.
The interaction of these three uniquely placed tectonic arcs makes North East India an interlocked region of high seismicity.