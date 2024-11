Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of East Guwahati District Police from Basistha Police station arrested one Abu Firdaus Raji (20) hailing from Mangaldai from Hewwali Path on the charge of stealing two-wheelers. The police seized a suspected stolen bike (AS08M1149) and two mobile phones. Raji used OLX for buying secondhand bikes and flees with the bikes in the test drive.

