Mangaldai College Mourns the Loss of Philosophy Head Bhupen Haloi, Esteemed Educator and Author

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Bhupen Haloi, Head of Philosophy Department, Mangaldai College, passed away at B Barua Cancer Institute, Guwahati. He was 58. He was born in Tihu in Nalbari district. He joined Mangaldai College in 1992 as a teacher and settled in Mangaldai. His book ‘Modern Logic’ has been studied as a textbook in the undergraduate course of Guwahati University. He also wrote articles on debate and philosophy that were regularly published in various state and national newspapers and magazines. He served Mangaldai College for more than three decades and served as the coordinator of the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University Center established at the college for a long time. Principal of Mangaldai College Dr. Kamala Kanta Bora and the teachers community as well as various local institutions expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved families. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

