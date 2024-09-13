East Guwahati Police District Arrested Drug Peddlers at Jorabat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station arrested two drug peddlers at Jorabat after they were caught with 36 vials of suspected brown sugar weighing 52 grams. The two drug peddlers are identified as Hansraj Thakuria (39) of Jorabat and Bijon Bishwas (35) of Kanchanpur, Tripura. The police seized one Scooty (AS01DR1084) and Rs 50,000 in cash. Legal action has been initiated against the two.

