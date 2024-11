STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) arrested a fake CBI officer named Prasanta Bordoloi (40) of Morigaon after he was caught near a hotel in Beltola. The accused is impersonating a CBI or IPS officer to dupe people.

Police seized two fake IDs and two mobile phones from Bordoloi, and legal action has been initiated against him.

