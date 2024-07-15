East Guwahati Police district arrested youth with heroin in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station apprehended Rajesh Singh, 23, of 9 Mile in a significant bust. Singh was caught red-handed at the Khanapara Flyover with 25 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 43 grams, along with 10 syringes and an empty tobacco box. The operation marks a notable step in the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

