GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Bhagaduttapur Outpost of Dispur Police Station have recovered a KTM bike bearing registration number AS07 R 4271 from Ampati in South Garo Hills. The recovery was made possible with the support of the Meghalaya Police. Further investigation is underway.

