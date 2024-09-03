Assam: Bike recovered; accused arrested in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team of Jalukbari OP recovered a stolen bike and arrested Gobinda Rajbongshi of Mangaldoi. The accused attempted to conceal the bike at Sadilapur but was caught by the police. The WGPD team is conducting due diligence to hand over the recovered bike to its lawful owner. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Video of bike riders carrying 2 guns raises alarm in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)