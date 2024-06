Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Basistha Police Station recovered one Tata Yodha commercial carrier vehicle bearing registration number AS 23 DC 0547 from Byrnihat on Tuesday night. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Niclon Field in the Ganesh Nagar area. Further investigation is going on.

