Assam: Golaghat police recovered heroin from a vehicle

GOLAGHAT : Golaghat police recovered heroin from a vehicle at Rongajan under Golaghat Police station on Sunday night.

Acting on a secret information, a Naka was set up at Rangajan Toll gate led by ASP (Crime) along with Dysp (P) ,OC Golaghat, TSI and PS staff. At about 8.30 pm a Innova vehicle bearing registration no AS 06 P 0717 was intercepted and 4 soap boxes of heroin weighing 43.89 grams were recovered under the second row seat of the vehicle. Three peddlers have been arrested in this regard. They were identified as Nasirul Hussain (32), son of Lt kutub Hussain of Hara Gaon, under Golaghat Police Station, Naba Hazarika (25), S/O- Prabin Hazarika of Kuruka Gaon, under Golaghat Police Station and Nipu Saikia (30) of Abhaypuria village. Another vehicle bearing registration no AS 23E 0999 was also detained in this case.

