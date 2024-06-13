East Guwahati Police District team rescued two minor girls in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two minor girls were rescued by separate teams after they were reported missing by their family members.

In the first development, an East Guwahati Police District team from Khetri Police Station rescued one minor girl after she was reported missing since morning from Uloni. One Simanta Deka of Dharbam was also apprehended before they could elope to Mumbai.

In the second incident, a Central Guwahati Police District team from the Chandmari Police Station rescued another minor girl after she was reported missing by her family. One Mrinal Kalita aged 25 years was arrested in this regard. Further probe by the police is on regarding both the incidents.

