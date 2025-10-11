East-Zone Regional Legal Services conference begins today in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), in collaboration with the Gauhati High Court and under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will host the East-Zone Regional Conference of Legal Services Authorities on October 11 and 12, in Guwahati. The two-day event will bring together representatives from the seven North-Eastern States, as well as Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, to deliberate on pressing social and legal issues affecting the region. Around 350 delegates are expected to participate, including judicial officers, member secretaries of state legal services authorities, chief legal aid defence counsels, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, and senior officials from different State government departments, including the chief secretary of Assam.

