Eateries without ample parking space cause traffic congestion in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Traffic congestion remains a massive problem for Guwahatians and eateries without ample parking space remain one of the key causes for the same. Several parts of the city are plagued by this problem, but both the Traffic department of Guwahati Police and GMC continue to turn a blind eye.

One of the key spots that witness this problem is the BK Kakati road near the Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Guwahati. A large number of customers visit the eateries located in this locality, especially after office hours. Although the owners of these eateries try to impress that the bulk of these customers are there just to pick up their food, the traffic conditions of the locality say otherwise. Also, complete disregard regarding any road etiquette from such customers often leads to altercations.

Similar problems are also seen in other places in the city including Kumarpara, Beltola and the locality near the Cotton University hostels. It remains to see if the authorities continue to turn a blind eye to the authorities regarding this problem or take concrete steps regarding proper parking of customer vehicles near these eateries.

