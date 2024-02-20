Traffic diversions for new flyover construction in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the ongoing construction of the new flyover in the city, the authorities have announced the diversions of traffic at Bhutnath and Machkhowa. The diversion has been enforced to ensure smooth conduct of the final stages of the construction ahead of the proposed inauguration towards the end of the month.

As per the instructions issued, one diversion will take place in Bhutnath -Shantipur, while the second will be in the Machkhowa- Fancy Bazar area. These restrictions will come into effect from Monday and commuters have been advised to take alternative routes if possible.

