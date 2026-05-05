Echoes of the Hills Alumni Donate Play Proceeds to Four NGOs Supporting Differently-Abled in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: "The Echoes of the Hills", a group comprising alumni of three Shillong schools - St Edmund's School, Loreto Convent and Pine Mount School - organised a charitable donation event on 3 May 2026.

Earlier this year, the group successfully staged a play, and the financial proceeds collected from sponsors, well-wishers, and corporate establishments were generously donated to four NGOs engaged in rehabilitation programmes for differently-abled individuals with both physical and mental health challenges. The primary objective of "Echoes of the Hills" is to extend support to such organisations and contribute meaningfully towards their humanitarian efforts.

This year's beneficiaries were Moran Blind School, Sishu Sarothi, Ashadeep and Atma Nirbhar - Ek Challenge. Representatives from all four NGOs highlighted that their work and outreach have expanded considerably over the years. However, they stressed the urgent need for greater public awareness and understanding, emphasising that mental and physical disabilities should be viewed and addressed like any other health condition, without stigma or hesitation.

While expressing gratitude to the government for the progressive laws and policies it introduced for the differently-abled community, the NGOs collectively appealed for enhanced financial assistance. They pointed out that the expenses involved in caregiving, rehabilitation and specialised support services are significantly higher than usual and require sustained support.

The esteemed chief guest, Sartyamrit Kagti, presented the citation certificates and cheques, according to a press release.

Also Read: ‘Echoes of the Hills’ to stage play for social cause at Kalakshetra