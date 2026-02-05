Guwahati: ‘Echoes of the Hills’ to stage play for social cause at Kalakshetra

GUWAHATI: A unique initiative is taking shape in the city, as alumni from Loreto Convent, Pine Mount School, and St. Edmund’s come together under the banner ‘Echoes of the Hills’ to serve the society. The group is staging a play, “A Wedding to Remember”, scripted, conceptualized, and directed by in-house talents from the three schools.

The play, scheduled to be staged at Kalakshetra on February 8, 2026, at 6:30 pm, aims to raise funds for social causes, including supporting children with special needs and environmental initiatives.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration in the Northeast is a testament to the spirit of camaraderie among the alumni of the three esteemed institutions. The proceeds from the play will be utilized for various social causes, and the group plans to organize similar events annually.

Tickets for the play are available, and the event is expected to be a grand success with the support of the alumni and the community, stated a press release.

