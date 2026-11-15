Echoes of the Hills hosts inter-school art fest in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Echoes of the Hills, an organisation comprising alumni of three Shillong-based schools — Pinemount, Loreto Convent and St. Edmund’s — and based in Guwahati, hosted the ECHOES ART FEST 2026, an inter-school art competition and exhibition, on November 14, 2026, at Jayanta Kumar Lakhimi Baruah Sadan, Assam Sahitya Sabha Complex, Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati.

The inaugural function was held this morning and was graced by three distinguished chief guests, all senior alumni of the three Shillong schools: Zulu Zaman, Gayatri Bhattacharyya and Manju Chaudhuri.

The exhibition showcased 136 paintings by students from 13 participating schools, including Shishu Sarothi and Ashadeep. Artworks by professional artists associated with Echoes of the Hills, as well as works by its in-house talent, including alumni, were also displayed.

The event provides a platform for young artists to showcase their creativity and artistic expression while celebrating the cultural richness of the Northeast and envisioning a future in harmony with nature.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held tomorrow, Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 10 am. The award recipients will be announced during the ceremony.

Echoes of the Hills warmly invites art enthusiasts, students, parents and members of the public to visit the exhibition and encourage the budding artists. Their presence and appreciation will mean a great deal to the young participants and help make the initiative a memorable celebration of art, culture and community, stated a press release.