Premier Schools Exhibition Returns to Guwahati Bringing India's Leading Boarding Schools Under One Roof

Guwahati: The highly anticipated Premier Schools Exhibition (PSE) is set to return to the city this weekend, offering families in the North-East a comprehensive look into India's premier residential education landscape. The two-day mega event will take place on 14 and 15 November 2026 at Vivanta Guwahati, Khanapara, running daily from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Organized by Afairs Exhibitions & Media Pvt. Ltd., this 23rd annual edition serves as a crucial bridge for discerning parents navigating school admissions. The fair features an impressive gathering of over 20 distinguished boarding and international institutions from across the country. Parents can evaluate diverse academic pathways, with participating schools offering IB, Cambridge, CBSE, and ICSE curricula.

The exhibition serves as a one-stop destination where families can move beyond promotional brochures to secure direct, face-to-face interactions. "This exhibition continues our endeavour of bringing quality school choices closer to families in the North-East," noted an event spokesperson from Afairs Exhibitions & Media. "It allows parents to have meaningful conversations directly with school leadership teams to understand campus culture and teaching methodologies."

Attendees can avail themselves of expert counseling, secure on-the-spot applications, and gain deep insights into various school infrastructures, fees, and co-curricular programs. The lineup balances timeless legacy boarding institutions with modern, contemporary campuses tailored for international learning experiences.

The event is entirely free to the public, though prior registration is required to secure entry. Interested parents can pre-register online through the official channel links to streamline their access to admissions teams during the exhibition weekend.