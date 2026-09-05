ECI Receives Complaint Against Former Nagaon DC After MP Hussain Approaches Poll Panel

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken action regarding serious allegations raised by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain against former Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Devasish Sharma.

In a statement, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said that the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) Cell of the ECI has taken cognizance of the complaint and confirmed that it has been officially registered through the National Grievance Services (NGS) portal. Additionally, the poll panel notified the parliamentarian via official communication that the matter has been forwarded to designated senior officials to facilitate a prompt response and necessary action.

Following this formal process initiated by the election watchdog, MP Rakibul Hussain submitted a fresh urgent representation to the ECI today, September 4, strongly urging the poll body to ensure that Devasish Sharma is not relieved or released from government service until a proper, independent, and time-bound inquiry into the allegations is concluded.

Earlier, Hussain called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate an immediate, independent, and time-bound inquiry into the conduct of the former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner. Hussain requested the ECI for a review of all election-related decisions made during Sharma’s tenure, particularly those that could affect the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. Hussain referenced his earlier complaint to the ECI, as well as media and social media reports highlighting Sharma’s public outreach and potential political ambitions.

Hussain pointed out that Sharma has now reportedly resigned from government service but argued that this resignation should not prevent scrutiny of his actions while serving as DC-cum-DEO. He emphasized Sharma’s involvement in sensitive aspects of the electoral process, including election preparedness, EVM management, polling arrangements, personnel deployment, and the movement of election materials.

Additionally, Hussain raised concerns about the alleged misuse of administrative influence in the implementation of projects funded by the 15th Finance Commission at the Gram Panchayat level. He alleged that certain Zila Parishad CEOs and Block Development Officers had facilitated such activities under Sharma’s influence or through individuals recommended by him.

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