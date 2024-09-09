Eco-friendly Durga Puja pandal set to wow in Rehabari Bilpar, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rehabari Bilpar Durga Puja Committee has announced plans to create an eco-friendly pandal made entirely of bamboo for this year’s Durga Puja celebrations. The pandal was budgeted at Rs 25 lakh.

The pandal, crafted from locally sourced bamboo, will showcase the environmental sustainability and also highlight the historical and cultural significance of bamboo in the region.

Adding to the uniqueness of the pandal, the Maa Durga idol will be a stunning Dhakeshwari Durga idol, beautifully adorned with intricate Shola craft fabric, which will add an artistic touch to the festivities.

According to a committee member, “We want to showcase the exceptional work of our local artisans through this pandal and promote the rich cultural heritage of Assam.”

“This year’s pandal will be crafted entirely out of bamboo, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and honouring Assam’s cultural heritage, and will follow all the guidelines given by the District Commissioner,” the committee member said.

