STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 70.09 lakh in a money laundering investigation against Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, the then Circle Officer of Barpeta, and others.

The ED's Guwahati Zonal Office-I attached the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Its investigation followed an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell against Bora and others.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Vigilance Police, Bora allegedly acquired assets worth around Rs 4.01 crore, or 458.64 per cent of her known income, during the check period from January 17, 2019, to September 15, 2025. The police filed a chargesheet against her on November 12, 2025, and a supplementary chargesheet against her husband Gagan Chandra Kalita, father Kinaram Borah and Lot Mandal Surajit Deka on March 31, 2026.

The ED alleged that Bora deposited unaccounted cash into bank accounts held in her name and those of her husband and father. Investigators also found that funds were routed through accounts belonging to Deka and his father before being transferred to Bora's home loan and savings accounts. The agency further alleged that land purchase agreements, a vehicle, mutual fund investments and life insurance payments were used to acquire or hold assets.

The latest attachment includes SBI Mutual Fund units worth Rs 13.45 lakh, three life insurance policies valued at Rs 21.64 lakh and Rs 35 lakh paid as advances for two plots of land at Maj Jalukbari and Garal village and a flat in Guwahati.

The ED said the total proceeds of crime had been estimated at around Rs 4.01 crore. Earlier, a Special Judge's court in Guwahati had allowed the attachment of cash, jewellery, a flat, a plot of land, a vehicle and bank balances worth around Rs 2.92 crore under the predicate offence.

With the latest action, properties worth around Rs 3.62 crore have been attached in the PMLA and predicate cases combined. The investigation is continuing.