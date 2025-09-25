ED attaches properties worth Rs 94 lakh in Guwahati land fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached eight immovable properties valued at Rs 94.22 lakh belonging to Rajendra Nath under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The move comes amid an ongoing investigation into a land fraud linked to the All India Services Officers Co-operative Group Housing Society in Guwahati, Assam, which counts IAS, IPS, and IFS officers among its members.

According to officials, the ED initiated the probe following an FIR lodged by Basistha Police Station against Sautik Goswami, Rajendra Nath, and others, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust over a land deal intended to develop a residential colony for the Officers’ Society “The Officers Society paid 3.60 crore in advance for acquiring 86 bighas of land, but only 150 lakh was returned. The remaining 3.10 crore was misappropriated,” the FIR noted, identifying the funds as proceeds of crime (POC).

Investigations revealed that Sautik Goswami had entered into a private arrangement with Rajendra Nath for procuring the land. Substantial cash payments to Nath were corroborated by seized receipts and statements recorded under PMLA. Further scrutiny showed that between 2016 and 2023, Rajendra Nath acquired multiple properties that could not be justified as coming from legitimate income.

The properties attached by ED include plots in Kukurmara, Jogipara, Barhanti Maniari, Bangara, Kawaimari, and Rampur villages in Assam. ED has also filed a prosecution complaint against Sautik Goswami and Rajendra Nath, though the court is yet to take cognizance of the case.

The further investigation is ongoing in this matter.

