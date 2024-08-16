Guwahati: ED Confiscates Rs 29.25 Crore In Land Assets In Connection With Pearlvine Fraud Case

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated 14 land properties valued at an estimated Rs 29.25 crore in Guwahati in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme pertaining to Pearlvine International.

The Guwahati Zonal Office of the ED released a statement on Friday stating that the seized properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Meghalaya Police filed a First Information Report (FIR), following which, the investigation into this case was initiated.