ED Attaches Rs 2.15 Crore Assets of Ex-Assam Food Safety Officer in Corruption Case

Investigators found that between April 2001 and February 2022 — the designated check period — Bhuyan had acquired assets worth Rs 3.80 crore, amounting to over 223 per cent of his legitimate earnings during the same period.

Several properties in Guwahati were found to have been purchased either in the accused's name or in the names of family members, in what officials described as an attempt to conceal ownership and the origin of funds.

Investigators also found that the declared values in sale deeds were significantly understated — in some cases many times lower than actual market value — pointing to deliberate concealment of illicit funds.