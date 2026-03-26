ED Attaches Rs 55 Lakh Properties in Assam Ayushman Bharat Fraud Case

The case traces back to a police complaint filed in November 2022, followed by a chargesheet in February 2023.

Investigators found that the hospital, though empanelled under the government health scheme, allegedly submitted hundreds of fake reimbursement claims for medical services that were never actually provided. A total of 778 fraudulent claims worth over Rs 64 lakh were reportedly generated between April 2019 and November 2022.

Authorities also found that the hospital did not exist at its declared address.