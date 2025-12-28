KKHSOU organises ENT health camp, Ayushman Bharat Awareness Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on Saturday organized an ENT health camp and Ayushman Bharat card awareness programme at Hanapara village, an adopted village of the university. The programme was conducted by the Mother Teresa Social Welfare Mission, KKHSOU, in association with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness, Goalpara, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das. Dr Arup Senapati of MNRR Civil Hospital, Goalpara, and PMAM Arogya Mitra Saddam Hussain carried out medical check-ups and assisted villagers with Ayushman Bharat card services.

