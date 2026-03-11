ED Attaches Rs 5.64 Crore Properties of IAS Officer in Assam Money Laundering Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached six immovable properties valued at Rs 5.64 crore belonging to Indreswar Kalita, IAS, a former Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Excise Department, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and follows a case registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell against Kalita under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

