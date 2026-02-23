Guwahati: ED holds 34th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement held its 34th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers (QCZO) from February 19 to 21 in Guwahati, chaired by the Director and attended by senior officers from across the country.

The conference reviewed progress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and reiterated the target of filing 500 prosecution complaints in the current financial year. Discussions focused on expediting investigations, ensuring data integrity, reconciling statistics before March 31, 2026, and strengthening attachment, confirmation and restitution processes. Priority areas included tracking foreign assets, cyber frauds, illegal betting platforms, drug trafficking networks, trade-based money laundering and misuse of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

