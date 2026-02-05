Education must equip students to face contemporary life challenges: Deseraj Sharma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Stressing the importance of value-based and fear-free education, Deseraj Sharma, National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, said that education should empower students to confidently face the challenges of contemporary life. He was speaking at a two-day Regional Academic Council meeting of Vidya Bharati North East Region held on February 3 and 4, 2026, at the auditorium of Assam Prakashan Bharati in Guwahati.

During the meeting, the Regional Academic Council was formally constituted. The event was attended by Shriram Arawkar, National Co-Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati. Renowned young entrepreneur and National Child Award recipient Nischal Narayanam also participated in the programme and extended support by providing mathematics laboratory materials to two schools.

The programme received academic guidance from Prof. Ganga Prasad Parsai, President of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra; Dr. Jagadindra Raychaudhuri, Secretary, Purvottar Kshetra; and Dr. Pawan Tiwari, Organizing Secretary.

Members of the Academic Council from all North Eastern states actively took part in the deliberations. Detailed discussions were held on improving the quality of education, standardization of schools, innovation in teaching practices, and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). It was also decided that Academic Councils would be constituted in all provinces to provide continuous academic guidance to schools.

The council conducted in-depth discussions covering primary, secondary, and higher education, with a focus on subject-wise and stage-wise academic planning.

Addressing the gathering, Deseraj Sharma said that a value-oriented and fear-free classroom environment helps awaken students’ interest in learning. He underscored the importance of open and natural communication among teachers, students, and families, adding that the true objective of education is to nurture students capable of meeting the demands of modern life. He further emphasized the need for schools to adopt era-appropriate changes and plan accordingly.

Also read: Adharchand HS School gets new building under state education