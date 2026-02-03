Adharchand HS School gets new building under state education initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The newly-constructed building of Adharchand Higher Secondary School was formally inaugurated on Monday. The inauguration formed part of a state-level programme during which the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated 67 modern school buildings and laid foundation stones for 61 new schools under major education schemes. Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu attended the programme digitally.

Addressing the ceremonial programme here, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty stated that the new building would significantly strengthen the academic environment of the school and contribute to its overall growth in the field of education. He described the occasion as historic for the institution and all those associated with it.

He stated that the present government had accorded top priority to the education sector, with special focus on strengthening educational infrastructure across the state. He noted that government schools are now undergoing major transformation, with improved sanitation facilities and better infrastructure, and that public confidence in government schools has increased considerably.

