Educational – Motivational Programme held at North Guwahati Shankardev Shishu Niketan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An educational–motivational programme was organized on Friday at North Guwahati Shankardev Shishu Niketan, a model educational institution in North Kamrup district. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the president of the meeting, Mukuteswar Goswami. Acharya Dharitri Das explained the objective of the meeting and conducted the overall proceedings.

On the occasion, the institution accorded a farewell to a total of 15 students who will appear in the Higher Secondary Examination in 2026, including 13 students from the Arts stream and two from the Science stream. As part of the programme, the students received sacred lotus flowers sanctified with Vedic chants during the worship of Daul Govinda Mahaprabhu and Goddess Saraswati.

Notably, the institution achieved a 100 per cent pass result in the Higher Secondary Examination in 2025, with three students securing Star Marks. Addressing the gathering, president Mukuteswar Goswami highlighted the importance of morality, discipline and the Panchapadi system of education that the students had imbibed during their 12 years of school life.

At the conclusion of the programme, Pradhan Acharya Paresh Das delivered the vote of thanks and provided necessary guidelines related to the forthcoming examinations. The programme concluded successfully with a benedictory prayer recited by Upapradhan Acharya Khanindra Sharma.

