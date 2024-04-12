Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with enthusiasm across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eid-ul-Fitr, the "Holiday of Breaking the Fast," was observed with vibrant enthusiasm across Assam, as Muslims gathered in mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers and celebrate the conclusion of Ramadan. In districts like Lakhimpur and various others, worshippers congregated in large numbers to perform the special Eid prayers, followed by supplications for peace and prosperity.

The significance of Eid-ul-Fitr extends beyond its religious observance; it symbolizes the culmination of a month-long period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and increased devotion for Muslims worldwide. Amidst the exchange of greetings, gifts, and delectable Eid cuisine, there was a sense of anticipation regarding the political future of Assam.

Attendees at the festivities expressed hopes and prayers for the formation of an inclusive government committed to the welfare of all communities. With the political landscape in flux, there is a collective desire for leadership that fosters unity and harmony within the state.

