Eight held as Guwahati police uncover IPL betting network in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested eight persons and seized a large quantity of electronic devices, cash and other incriminating materials during a crackdown on an alleged IPL betting racket operating from the Fancy Bazar area of the city.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal betting activities linked to the IPL final, a police team led by senior officers from the Central Police District conducted a raid at a flat in Karuna Apartment. During the operation, police found Alok Jain along with Sunil Bhakar and Basant Kumar, both from Rajasthan, and Satto Ram from Bihar.

Preliminary investigation and materials recovered from the premises indicated that the accused were allegedly involved in betting and gambling activities centred on the IPL final match.

During the search, police seized 16 mobile phones, two laptops, two computer systems, betting records, gambling chips, multiple bank passbooks, ATM and debit cards, cash, walkie-talkie communication devices, a pistol with live ammunition and several other documents suspected to be linked to the operation.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of four more individuals identified as Kamal Upadhyaya, Bikas Gupta, Amit Kumar Jha and Lal Saheb. Police said the four managed to flee during the raid but were later tracked down and apprehended through sustained follow-up operations.

Investigators alleged that the accused were actively associated with a larger illegal betting network operating from the city. The seized materials are being examined to determine the scale of the operation and its financial transactions.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against all eight accused and are continuing the investigation to identify other associates, trace the money trail and uncover the full extent of the betting syndicate. Authorities stated that strict action would be taken against all those found involved in illegal gambling activities.

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