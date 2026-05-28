ED raids tech-driven IPL betting racket in Assam, seizes cash, luxury vehicles and freezes bank accounts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, conducted overnight search operations at multiple locations in Assam and New Delhi in connection with an alleged large-scale illegal IPL betting and money laundering case.

The searches were carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and covered premises in Guwahati and Tinsukia in Assam, along with locations in New Delhi. The operation began late on Tuesday and continued through the night.

The investigation stemmed from an FIR registered by the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati against Deepesh Bajoria, Ronak Bajoria, Rajesh Jain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Assam Game and Betting Act. Later, two additional FIRs registered by Tinsukia Police concerning similar alleged betting activities were also incorporated into the probe.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly operated a structured and technology-driven betting network linked to IPL matches. The probe indicated that bets were allegedly placed and managed through mobile phones, encrypted messaging platforms and offshore betting applications. Authorities further alleged that the proceeds were routed through cash transactions and digital channels before being layered through a network of relatives and associates.

Searches were conducted at residential premises linked to several accused persons and at a commercial establishment operating in Guwahati.

During the operation, officials recovered and seized digital devices and electronic storage media that allegedly contained betting records, coded communications and financial transaction trails. Investigators also seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh.

The agency further seized three vehicles — a Mercedes-Benz, an MG Hector and a Toyota Fortuner — which were suspected to have been purchased using proceeds linked to the alleged crime. Several bank accounts believed to have been used for routing funds connected to the betting activities were also frozen.

Officials stated that further investigation into the matter was continuing.

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