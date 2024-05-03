Eight vultures found dead near Rani-Guimari Pathar on the outskirts of Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of nine birds, including eight vultures, were found dead near the Rani-Guimari Pathar on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, two white-backed vultures, six Himalayan Griffon vultures, and one black kite were found dead in the locality. The Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot soon after the locals informed them of the development. Initial investigations hinted that the birds died after the consumption of poisoned carcasses. An investigation has been initiated into the deaths of these birds.

