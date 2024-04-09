Assam: 30 vultures die of poisoning in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Strong reaction prevailed at Konwerpur in Sivasagar district following the death of 30 vultures after eating poisoned goat meat on Sunday morning at Bagharchuk Pather. According to reports received, on Sunday morning some villagers witnessed 30 dead vultures in an abnormal condition. They soon informed the village headman. He then immediately informed Divisional Forest Office, Sivasagar (Wildlife).

Soon a team led by Range officer Himangsu Gogoi reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The vultures might have died after eating goat meat, according to the remains of goat meat found near the dead vultures. It is suspected that some mescreants might have mixed poison in the goat meat to kill dogs as the dogs have been biting several cows and goats in the village. The vultures might have eaten the poisoned meat.

Some vultures who were still alive were taken to the forest department for treatment and the dead vultures were buried in the field. The forest department has lodged a complaint with the Sivasagar District Forest Division Authority (Wildlife) on its behalf.

Ritu Priyam, Secretary, Bihangam Nature Conservation Society strongly condemned the incident and demanded the district administration to investigate the incident and punish the culprits. The secretary also alleged before the media that the forest department has not taken any action against the bird slaughters in the area for the past many years.

Also Read: AAP leader Atishi Marlena leads massive road show in Duliajan town in support of Manoj Dhanowar

Also Watch: