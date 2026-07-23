Elderly man reported missing from Kahilipara in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 75-year-old man has been reported missing from the Rajib Nagar area of Kahilipara after he went out on July 20. The missing person has been identified as Dudhnath Singh. His whereabouts remain unknown since his disappearance, and efforts are underway to trace him. Family members have appealed to the public to share any information that could help locate him. Anyone with information has been requested to contact 9707146554 or 8753935173.

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