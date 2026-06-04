Elderly woman found dead; suicide suspected in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 75-year-old woman was found dead in a suspected suicide case in the Bhaskar Nagar area of Guwahati on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Bina Das, a resident of House No. 15, School Path under Chandmari Police Station and the wife of late Manik Das. According to reports, she was found hanging inside her residence. Local residents alerted the police after discovering the incident. Police reached the spot shortly after being informed and recovered the body. The exact reason behind the incident remained unknown at the time of reporting.

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