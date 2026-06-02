Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was found dead under unexplained circumstances in the Geetanagar area of Guwahati on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shailen Deka, whose body was discovered inside the premises of a residential property at Anupam Path.

According to local residents, the body was noticed early in the morning, following which the police were informed. Officers from Geetanagar Police Station reached the spot and initiated necessary procedures. Police have begun an inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the death. The exact cause of death had not been established, and investigators were examining all possible angles.

The body was sent for further examination as part of the investigation, while officials continued efforts to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

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