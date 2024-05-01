Election awareness programme among first-time voters in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Guwahati Chapter, organised an impactful Election Awareness Programme at Handique Girls' College on April 30, 2024, under the theme "Largest Democracy: Biggest Dreams: Value Your Vote, Vote for Values."

The event aimed to foster a culture of informed citizenship and encourage active participation in the democratic process. Multiple eminent media personalities took part in the event and shared insightful perspectives on the significance of voting and the role of citizens in shaping the nation's future.

The experts underscored the importance of women's participation in the democratic process, emphasizing that empowering women is essential for a vibrant and inclusive democracy and highlighting the transformative power of women's participation in elections and their contribution to nation-building. They also delivered an inspiring message, calling upon women to recognise their responsibilities towards the nation and urging them to step forward to cast their votes. She urged women to exercise their voting rights and play an active role in decision-making processes.

The programme concluded on a melodious note with a soulful rendition by Rajraktim Konwar, captivating the audience with a patriotic song that echoed the spirit of democracy and unity.

The event was spearheaded by the chapter chairperson of the new committee, Ruma Chakraborty. Speaking on the occasion, she expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers, participants, and collaborators for their unwavering support in organizing the event. She emphasized PRSI's commitment to promoting civic engagement and democratic values through initiatives that empower citizens and strengthen democracy.

