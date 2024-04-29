Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Postal Ballot Voting Underway In Kamrup Metro District

GUWAHATI: Voting through postal ballots has begun in Kamrup Metropolitan district as part of the preparations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 7.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner and District Election Officer Sumit Sattavan informed that the process to exercise the democratic right commenced on April 27 for specially-abled voters and elderly citizens above the age of 85 years.

Sattavan said that the voting process has been carried out for every eligible specially-abled person and voters above the age of 85 years at the comfort of their residences who applied through Form 12(D).