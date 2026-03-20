Election Commission Appoints Observers for Kamrup Metropolitan District Ahead of Assam 2026 Polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed a team of observers for the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the polls.

According to an official release from the Media and Publicity Cell, the Commission has appointed two General Observers, two Expenditure Observers, and one Police Observer for the district. Pradeep Kumar Krishnarao Dange, and Him Shekhar Gupta, has been appointed as General Observers to oversee the overall election process and ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, Ranjan Prakash, IRS, and Rajat Sen, IRS, will serve as Expenditure Observers, monitoring poll-related expenditure and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Aslam Khan, has been designated as the Police Observer and will supervise law and order arrangements across the district during the election period.

All the appointed observers have already arrived in Guwahati and have assumed their respective responsibilities.

Members of the public can share election-related information or lodge complaints by contacting the General Observers at 86386-29683 and 86387-83284, the Expenditure Observers at 70029-53487 and 86382-84388, and the Police Observer at 70020-92318.

The deployment of observers forms part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in the district.

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